Death toll from novel coronavirus in China grows by 14 in last day — authorities

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. The death toll from the novel coronavirus in China has increased by 14 in the past day, while the number of confirmed cases grew by 16, and 838 people recovered in the last 24 hours, China's National Health Commission reported on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in China thus reached 80,860, while a total of 67,490 people recovered, and 3,213 people died.

In Hubei province, where the outbreak first started, four new cases were reported in the past day, along with 14 new fatalities, bringing the death toll in the province to 3,099. The total number of recoveries in Hubei reached 55,094.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest reports, over 153,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the world, and the death toll surpassed 5,700.