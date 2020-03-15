First novel coronavirus case confirmed in Bahamas — authorities

HAVANA, March 16. /TASS/. The first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the Bahamas, Acting Minister of Health Jeff Lloyd said on Sunday.

The Nissau Guardian newspaper quoted officials as saying that "the patient, a 61-year-old resident of New Providence, tested positive at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) at midnight." Lloyd noted that the woman has no recent travel history.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest reports, over 153,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the world, and the death toll surpassed 5,700.