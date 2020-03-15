Uzbekistan identifies first coronavirus case

TASS, March 15. The first coronavirus case has been identified in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek Health Ministry’s Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare said in a statement on Sunday.

"Uzbekistan’s Institute of Virology has identified the COVID-19 virus in the samples of an Uzbek citizen who recently returned from France," the statement reads.

The agency added that measures were being taken to prevent the virus from spreading.

Coronavirus pandemic

