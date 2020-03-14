UN staff asked to telecommute due to coronavirus pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, March 14. /TASS/. The staff of the UN Headquarters in New York City will be required to work from home from March 16 to April 12 because of the spread of the novel coronavirus unless their presence in the workplace is needed, Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

The New York mayor earlier declared a state of emergency in the city.

"All staff will be required to telecommute unless their physical presence in the workplace is needed to carry out essential services. This will be effective Monday, 16 March, until Sunday, 12 April," he said.

"After three weeks, we will assess the necessity of maintaining a reduced level of staff in the building," the spokesman added.

"Our aim is twofold: to reduce our physical presence at United Nations Headquarters, while continuing to deliver on our mandates," Dujarric stressed. He noted that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres continued to keep a close eye on the situation to make decisions on further measures.

The authorities of New York State have registered 93 novel coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. On Thursday, the number of people who had contracted the virus stood at 328, the next day it amounted to 421. More than 50 people have been taken to the hospitals.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been registered in more than 110 countries. According to official statistics, about 134,000 people have contracted the virus. More than 5,000 of them died.