Guatemala reports first coronavirus case

MEXICO CITY, March 14. /TASS/. Guatemala’s doctors have confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in the country, the country’s President Alejandro Giammattei wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.

"I officially declare the appearance of coronavirus in Guatemala, we have the first case," he wrote. "I ask the population not to panic and take preventive measures to prevent the spread of the virus."

The person who had contracted the virus has been taken to the hospital. There is no information on his condition.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been registered in more than 110 countries. According to official statistics, about 134,000 people have contracted the virus. More than 5,000 of them died. A total of 45 cases have occurred in Russia so far.