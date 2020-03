KIEV, March 13. /TASS/. Ukraine will suspend all passenger flights starting March 17 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Speaker Dmitry Razumkov said on the NewsOne TV channel.

"Starting March 17, 00:00, it [passenger air service] will be fully suspended. <…> Speaking of land and maritime [service], first and foremost land, our citizens will be able to return to the territory of our state," he said.