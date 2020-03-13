Serbia’s coronavirus cases rise to 31

BELGRADE, March 13. /TASS/. Serbia has by now identified 31 coronavirus cases, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

Several hundred people were tested for coronavirus overnight into Friday, seven of them were positive.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported 24 cases with one patient being in critical condition.

Also hit by coronavirus on the Balkan Peninsula are Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Croatia and Slovenia, and more. Meanwhile, Montenegro remains the only European country without any recorded COVID-19 cases.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 120 countries and territories, including Russia. Most cases outside China have been recorded in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

The WHO has declared the outbreak a global pandemic as more than 125,000 people have been infected around the world and about 4,600 have died. Russia has by now confirmed 34 coronavirus cases.