Turkey reports second coronavirus case

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The second coronavirus case has been registered in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Friday.

"We’ve conducted tests yesterday evening, and, unfortunately, our fears have been confirmed. We have another coronavirus case," he wrote in his Twitter, adding that the Ministry "takes necessary measures to keep coronavirus spread at current scale."

On Thursday, the Minister noted that the coronavirus "is mostly a winter infection and, if necessary measures are taken, the situation should normalize within two months."

On March 11, coronavirus was discovered in a Turkish citizen coming from Europe. His medical state is estimated as fair; he has been quarantined.

The novel coronavirus-induced pneumonia outbreak was registered in late December 2019, in China’s Wuhan. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic. More than 120 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.