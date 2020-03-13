Over 100 new cases of novel coronavirus registered in South Korea in past day

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea has grown by 110 in the past day and reached 7,979, the country's Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Friday.

In the past day, one person died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total death toll in the country to 67.

A total of 177 people recovered and left hospitals in the past day. Since the start of the novel coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, 510 people have recovered.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Over 118,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far, and the death toll exceeded 4,300.