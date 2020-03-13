First cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Ghana — media

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first two cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana, the Daily Graphic newspaper reported on Friday citing health authorities.

Both people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus returned from trips abroad — one from Norway, and the other one from Turkey. Both patients have been quarantined.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Over 118,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far, and the death toll exceeded 4,300.