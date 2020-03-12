Over 780 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Norway — media

Death toll from novel coronavirus in France climbs to 61 — authorities

HELSINKI, March 12. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Norway has suprassed 780, the Verdens Gang newspaper reported on Thursday.

A total of 151 new cases were confirmed in the past day, and most cases were reported in the city of Oslo and in Viken county.

The first fatality was reported in Norway on Thursday. The first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in the country at the end of February.

All kindergartens, schools and universities were temporarily closed for quarantine in Norway starting from March 12.

Moreover, everyone returning to Norway from foreign trips after February 27 will be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Over 118,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far, and the death toll exceeded 4,300.