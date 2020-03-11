Russia suspends issuance of visas to Italian citizens due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian officials have decided to suspend the issuance of visas to Italian citizens, except for the visas granted for diplomatic, service, business and humanitarian purposes, Russia’s task force for combating the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) told reporters on Wednesday.

"Starting 00:00 on March 13, 2020, a temporary ban is introduced on the issuance of visas to citizens of the Italian Republic with the exception of business, humanitarian, diplomatic and service visas," the message informed.

As many as 196 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Italy in the past 24 hours, with the death toll amounting to 827 people, the head of the Civil Protection Department, Angelo Borrelli, said on Wednesday.

The total number of the coronavirus cases in the country is 10,590 as of Wednesday, he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.