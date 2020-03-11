Russia suspends air service with Germany, Spain, Italy, France over coronavirus March 13

Russia to suspend air service with Germany, Spain, Italy and France due to coronavirus starting March 13 - officials.
Russian-made coronavirus test systems shipped to 10 nations
According to the World Health Organization, over 110,000 people have been infected globally
Turkey asks NATO for extra assistance on Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that it is necessary for protection the border with Syria and meeting migration challenges
Nord Stream 2 will be launched despite implementation delays — Uniper
Uniper also believes that, judging by forecasts, the volume of gas that will be supplied via Nord Stream 2 will not be able to cover half of the future growth in demand for this type of fuel in Europe
US did not veto UNSC resolution on Idlib, says Department of State
US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus noted that "the US will continue to monitor the security situation in northwest Syria and consult with Turkey on arrangements for an enduring ceasefire"
Russia’s top brass to unveil T-90M tanks at Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Overall, the military parade will involve 225 weapon systems, of which 24 latest models will be demonstrated for the first time, according to the top brass
Number of Ukrainians moving to Crimea grows by 17% over past year
Crimea received more than 7,700 immigrants from Ukraine in 2019
US wants New START to cover Russian systems currently under development
Including the nuclear-powered, underwater, nuclear-armed drone Poseidon
Russian jets carried out flights near US airspace in accordance with rules — ministry
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Tuesday that two Russian Tu-142 aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, March 9
Two Syrian Pantsyr systems damaged in Turkey’s attacks — Russian Defense Ministry
Statements that eight Pansyr systems were destroyed in Idlib are not true, according to the top brass
US asks Turkey to guarantee S-400 systems will not come into operation — Erdogan
The deployment of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will begin in April, Turkey's president recalled
Lower house approves amendment lifting restrictions on number of presidential terms
According to the Russian president, such an amendment is to be assessed by the Constitutional Court
Missing 75th Victory Day celebrations in Moscow would be a mistake for WWII allies — Putin
Russia sent invitations to many world leaders to attend the celebrations
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Saudi Arabia denies plans to wage price war with Russia on oil market
Russia is still a very important partner for Riyadh and a most important player on the energy market, a source in OPEC familiar with the plans of the Saudi authorities told
Russian Central Bank to suspend foreign exchange purchases within fiscal rule for 30 days
The decision on resumption of transactions with foreign currency will be made considering the situation on the financial market in March this year, the regulator added
Press review: Putin may remain president till 2036 and whether COVID-19 will turn chronic
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 11
Russian lawmaker calls for removing presidential term limits
Valentina Tereshkova earlier called for removing presidential terms limits, making it possible for the incumbent head of state to run for president once again
Russian woman tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Zurich
The woman and her family have been taken to the infectious disease department of the regional hospital
One of four suspects on MH17 crash case denies his responsibility - attorney
Russian national Oleg Pulatov is the only one of the four suspects in case MH17 crash case whose defense attorneys are present at the trial
Up to 70% of the population may contract coronavirus, says Merkel
Earlier, several German experts stated that one in three Germans might contract the virus
S-400 air defense deployment to begin in April, Erdogan says
The first shipments have begun on July 12, 2019
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Many leaders now share Munich speech ideas, despite being angered at the time — Putin
Today, the German leadership says exactly that, that it is inadmissible that the United States imposes secondary sanctions, Putin said
Moscow corrects Turkish TV channel’s interpretation of Lavrov’s words about Erdogan
The Turkish channel posted footage on a social networking site showing Lavrov and Erdogan at the March 5 talks in Moscow
Russian military to start talks on Idlib issue in Ankara on March 10, says ministry
The sides are expected to discuss the details on joint patrolling along the M-4 road in Syria, which is scheduled to start on March 15
UK RAF fighter jets scrambled after Russian military aircraft approaches British airspace
This was a routine response to Russian aircraft approaching UK air space
Rosneft to start boosting crude output in April, says Bloomberg
The company could increase output by 300,000 barrels a day within a week or two
Current oil market situation within anticipated frames - Russian energy minister
Alexander Novak stressed that Russia’s oil sector could boast a big margin of financial stability and would stay competitive even in conditions of low oil prices
Russian upper house speaker urges not to politicize Russia-Belarus ties in energy
According to Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian-Belarusian relations are strategic
Press review: Oil prices collapse and Russians stockpiling food amid coronavirus fears
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 10
Brent crude oil price partially bounces back to over $37 per barrel
Oil price is falling amid news that OPEC+ countries failed to agree on an additional reduction in oil production amid falling demand due to coronavirus
MH17 investigative team considered breach of Russia’s sovereignty - document
Аccording to the document published by Bonanza Media, representatives of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service "put forward the question about the breach of Russia’s sovereignty through the approach of witnesses" who most probably reside in the Russian Federation, without informing the countrie's authorities
Turkey to take action in Idlib unless agreement with Russia implemented, warns Erdogan
The President of the Republic also said that at least 59 Turkish troops had been killed in that Syrian region over the past month
Shipbuilders may deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy by May 9
The press office of the developer declined to comment on this information
US would like to see Ukraine live under its control on Russian money — Putin
Putin explained that to a certain extent he was referring to the money Moscow was paying for transiting gas to Europe through Ukraine
Militants open fire eight times in Idlib de-escalation zone over past day
The Russian military police conducted patrols along five routes in the regions of Aleppo and al-Hasakah
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Putin states need to limit number of presidential terms for power alternation in Russia
Russian President noted however that there is nothing extraordinary in the unlimited number of presidential terms
100-year-old man recovers from coronavirus in China’s Wuhan - Xinhua
According to the news agency, the man has become the oldest known patient to beat the deadly disease caused by coronavirus COVID-19
