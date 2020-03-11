Cote d’Ivoire confirms first case of coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Cote d'Ivoire, Reuters news agency informed, citing the country’s health ministry.

The infected person is a 45-year-old man who has recently returned from Italy.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, about 80,700 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has exceeded 3,100, while about 61,400 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 100 countries, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy. According to WHO, the total amount of people infected has surpassed 110,000 globally, while over 4,000 people have died.