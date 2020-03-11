Ukraine suspends air links with Italy

KIEV, March 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government has made a decision to suspend air links with Italy due to the coronavirus threat, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"It is true that such a decision was made. Airlines have already taken action. In fact the air links with Italy have been paused for the time being," he said.

Shmygal added that Ukraine would be closely monitoring the situation in other countries. If the new coronavirus begins to spread there fast, the Cabinet of Ministers will advise the air carriers to stop flights there, too.

On Wednesday, the government made a decision to declare a quarantine in Ukraine from March 12 till April 3. Educational establishments will be closed and mass events canceled. The border will remain open. Shmygal explained that starting from March 12 49 of the 219 checkpoints would keep working, while all others would be temporarily closed. Mass events to be attended by more than 200 will be canceled.

Kiev’s local authorities on Wednesday quarantined the city. School and university classes have been moved online, public events have been restricted and entertainment facilities closed.

Ukraine declared the first coronavirus case on March 3. A Ukrainian in Chernovtsy was diagnosed with the disease upon return from Italy. The Chernovtsy Region introduced a quarantine starting from March 6. Restrictive measures concern mass events, concerts, conferences, sports competitions and classes.