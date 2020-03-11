German Bundesliga professional footballer Timo Hubers diagnosed with novel coronavirus

"Timo Hubers’ test for novel coronavirus is positive," the club stated. "Although, the 23-year-old footballer had no contacts at all with his teammates, they will all have undergo testing for the novel coronavirus as well."

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Timo Hubers, who plays as a defender for German football club Hannover 96, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, becoming the first professional footballer in the Bundesliga catching the global virus, the club announced on its Twitter page on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated earlier in the day that up to 70% of the country’s population was likely to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 121 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 121,650 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 4,382, yet more than 66,940 patients have recovered from the disease.