Several Ukrainian MPs came to Moscow on private visit — Verkhovna Rada

KIEV, March 11. /TASS/. Chairman of the Ukrainian "Opposition Platform - For Life" Viktor Medvedchuk and other members of his parliamentary faction visited Russia on their own volition, the press service of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) stated on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the group of Ukrainian opposition MPs attended a plenary session of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament). On Tuesday, Medvedchuk met with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. On the same day, Volodin and Medvedchuk discussed parliamentary cooperation within the Normandy Four talks (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) on Donbass regulation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The press service also stressed that the MPs who visited Russia did not request an official work trip. "The deputies of the faction 'Opposition Platform - For Life' made a private visit to Russia, and during the meetings, they solely expressed the position of their political force," the Verkhovna Rada added.

"The leadership and the members of said factions were not authorized to hold talks on behalf of the Verkhovna Rada. The discussion of any issues during their trip was not approved," the message by the Ukrainian parliament notes.