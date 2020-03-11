Over 600 coronavirus cases reported in Switzerland

GENEVA, March 11. /TASS/. More than 600 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Switzerland, Swiss RTS television reported on Wednesday citing Patrick Mathys from the Federal Office of Public Health as telling a news conference in Bern.

"The number of confirmed cases reached 613 on Wednesday morning, and 32 more cases are yet to be confirmed," he said. The novel coronavirus cases are reported in 23 cantons and half cantons out of 26, including in Bern, Geneva, Zurich and Ticino.

On Tuesday, the Swiss authorities reported 476 confirmed coronavirus cases. Three people died.