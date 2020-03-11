First coronavirus infection case registered in Sri Lankan national

Earlier Sri Lanka reported coronavirus infection in a 43-year old Chinese woman, who came to the island as a tourist. Following healing in a local hospital, she was released in February and returned home.

According to the report, coronavirus has been discovered in a tourist guide, who recently contacted a group of Italian tourists. The infected person has been quarantined.

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The first confirmed coronavirus infection case has been registered in a Sri Lanka national, India Today reports citing local authorities.

Due to coronavirus spread, Sri Lanka began quarantining people coming from Italy, Iran and South Korea. Air service with China and Saudi Arabia has been suspended.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in 120 countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, over 3,150 people died, nearly 61,570 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,780. Over 121,000 coronavirus cases and more than 4,370 deaths were confirmed in the world so far.