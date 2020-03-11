Bahrain documents a total of 189 coronavirus cases

According to the ministry, new infected persons have been detected among a group of 165 Bahraini citizens evacuated the day before by plane from Iran. The remaining 88 passengers have tested negative for the virus, however, they remain quarantined as a precaution measure, the ministry added.

CAIRO, March 11. /TASS/. Bahrain has reported 77 new cases of coronavirus in the country, with the total number of people infected reaching 189, the Al-Arabiya TV channel informed, citing Bahrain’s Ministry of Health.

The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the country has reached 189, while 30 people have recovered. It was announced earlier that due to the spread of the virus, the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix would be held without spectators.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in 119 countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to WHO, the total number of people infected has surpassed 119,290 globally, while over 4,300 have died.