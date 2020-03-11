Belarus reports two more coronavirus cases, total number increases to 11

"Two more positive COVID-19 tests have been registered in Belarus — in citizens of Gomel and Minsk," the Ministry said. "Currently, there are 11 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Belarusian hospitals."

Medical specialists conduct secondary in-depth laboratory control of the patient’s tests; the patient has been hospitalized in Gomel regional infection hospital.

"His current condition is fair. 'First-level' patients (those who came with him from abroad and the passengers of his plane) are being hospitalized. Considering that the coronavirus test was performed at the customs, the threat of further spread is estimated as minimal," the report reads.

Besides, in-depth diagnostic tests are being conducted on a patient in Minsk, who came from Germany and failed to report his travel to northern Italy.

On February 28, the Belarusian Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case in an Iranian student. Two patients whom he contacted closely returned negative test results. All the three patients will be discharged from hospital this week, after all laboratory and clinical control measures are finished. All the other coronavirus patients are in fair medical condition.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in 119 countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, over 3,150 people died, nearly 61,500 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,780. Over 119,290 coronavirus cases and more than 4,300 deaths are confirmed in the world so far.