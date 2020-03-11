SCO secretary general welcomes China’s steps to combat coronavirus

"We highly appreciate the strong and effective measures that the Chinese government has taken to combat the coronavirus, which are producing specific positive results," Norov told TASS on Thursday. "All Chinese people have made a significant contribution to the fight against the infection by showing unity and responsibility, as well as by taking preventive measures. Over a billion of people, regardless of their social status and financial situation, have been living in the same mode for weeks, supporting the Chinese government’s actions," the SCO secretary general added.

Norov pointed out that the SCO Secretariat had released a video address to the residents of the city of Wuhan and the entire Chinese people, supporting China’s fight against the coronavirus. The video has gained over three mln views on various media platforms. SCO countries also issued a statement, welcoming China’s to combat the outbreak and expressing readiness to provide the necessary assistance to Beijing.

SCO’s activities

According to the secretary general, the SCO Secretariat has been working normally despite the coronavirus outbreak. "We outlined a set of measures to prevent infection, which include the daily disinfection of our office building, and we also keep informing our personnel about the epidemiological situation in Beijing and the rest of China, as well as about personal hygiene rules," he specified.

Norov emphasized that the SCO "managed to hold all previously planned events." In particular, the organization carried out observer missions to the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, and held the meetings of expert working groups in Moscow, Islamabad and Tashkent. The SCO secretary general held talks with the heads of several United Nations bodies and other international organizations during a visit to Geneva. He particularly met with Director of the World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe Zsuzsanna Jakab, who praised China’s responsible approach to the coronavirus outbreak and large-scale preventive measures, including the provision of full and reliable information to the country’s people and the international community.