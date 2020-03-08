Canada to allocate over $1.5 million on support of Ukrainian police - foreign ministry

OTTAWA, March 8. /TASS/. The government of Canada plans to allocate over two million Canadian dollars (more than $1.5 million) on the support of the Ukrainian police forces development, a statement from the Canadian Foreign Ministry said after the visit of Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne to Ukraine.

"While in Ukraine, Minister Champagne highlighted Canada’s continued commitment to the country’s ambitious reform efforts and engaging women in peace and security efforts," the statement reads.

"The Minister also announced more than $2 million over three years to help strengthen the capacity of the National Police of Ukraine in planning, implementing, monitoring and reviewing reform processes," according to the statement from the ministry.

In 2015, Ottawa sent to Ukraine a group of Canadian policemen, whose task was to organize training courses for Ukrainian law enforcement services. Canada also announced plans earlier to allocate 8.1 million Canadian dollars ($6.1 million) on educational programs for Ukrainian policemen and their provision with the necessary equipment.