EU calls on all parties in Idlib to adhere to ceasefire

"The Council notes the outcome of the Russia-Turkey meeting yesterday in Moscow and reiterates, in the strongest possible terms, its call on all parties to keep in place an immediate and a sustainable ceasefire, to guarantee the protection of civilians on the ground and from the air and to enable the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance by the international community," the document reads.

BRUSSELS, March 6. /TASS/. All parties to the Idlib conflict must adhere to the ceasefire approved in Moscow, the EU Council stated on the outcomes of an emergency session between 27 EU foreign ministers held on Friday in Zagreb. The statement noted that the actions of the Syrian government and Russia had provoked "the worst humanitarian crisis since the beginning of the Syrian conflict." The EU foreign ministers have demanded that Turkey adhere to the 2016 agreement on closing the border for migrants.

"The EU is liaising with other international partners, including the UN, NATO and the US, so that the clear international consensus in favour of a de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire is strongly reinforced," EU top diplomats stated.

"In Idlib, the recent and continuing offensive by the Syrian regime and its backers, including Russia, is creating untold human suffering and has provoked the worst humanitarian crisis since the beginning of the Syrian conflict," the statement notes.

"The Council recalls that it expects Turkey to implement fully the provisions of the 2016 Joint Statement with regard to all Member States. This Statement produces tangible results, including by supporting Turkey's significant efforts in hosting migrants and refugees. Both the EU and Turkey stand to benefit from the continuation of this cooperation and commitment," the ministers stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province and other measures aimed to regulate the situation in the region during the talks in Moscow on Thursday. All hostilities in Idlib must be stopped on the entire line of contact starting March 6, the declaration on the outcomes of the meeting informs. Starting March 15, Russia and Turkey will begin joint patrolling on the M4 motorway in Syria, along which a security corridor will be created. Moscow and Ankara have confirmed their commitment to maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, agreeing to continue the decisive fight against terrorism.