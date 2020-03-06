First case of novel coronavirus documented in Togo

A 42-year-old resident of Togo’s capital of Lome has contracted the virus. She recently visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey. The patient has been quarantined, her condition is reported as stable.

Earlier on Friday, Cameroon’s Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case in the country. In total, five African countries to the south of the Sahara have identified cases of the disease: Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Cameroon and Togo. In all, six people have been infected.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, about 80,500 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has exceeded 3,000, while about 53,500 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 90 countries and territories, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan.