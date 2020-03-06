Erdogan says discussed situation in Libya with Putin

The interview was given aboard the plane when the Turkish leader was on his way back from Moscow.

ANKARA, March 6. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the situation in Libya was among the topics discussed at his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, as follows from an interview with Turkish journalists released by the NTV television channel on Friday

"We discussed with Mr. Putin the ceasefire in Idlib, as well as Libya. Obviously, Haftar’s position in unacceptable. He doesn’t observe any agreements and supports combat operations. Such states as the United States, Italy, Germany see it only too well now," he said.

"So, an end to the conflict in Libya is a very important expected event for the two of us. It may happen thanks to our similar steps taken this evening (the Turkish leaver obviously means the Moscow talks on Syria’s Idlib on March 5 - TASS)," Erdogan said.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Despite the ceasefire that has been in effect since January 12 and the international community’s attempts to push the conflicting parties towards peace settlement, armed confrontation continues, with the parties accusing one another of violating the ceasefire.