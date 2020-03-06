Coronavirus mutations did not affect development of vaccine, says expert

"We have received a lot of information about the mutations of the virus. However, the mutations seen in the virus so far have not affected vaccine development and research," he said. "We are actively monitoring the degree to which the virus mutates, we are conducting research," the expert concluded.

On Wednesday, the Beijing Daily newspaper informed that Chinese researchers had discovered two subtypes of the novel coronavirus with different virulence. The researchers have examined 103 coronavirus specimen and discovered that it underwent 149 mutations an evolved into two subtypes - S-and L-type. These subtypes were discovered in 101 specimen, and 70% of those were L-type, while 30% were S-type. The L-type is more virulent, the research says.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, about 80,500 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has exceeded 3,000, while about 53,500 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 80 countries, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan. According to WHO, as of March 5, the number of people infected with COVID-19 outside of China is nearing 15,000, with 267 people dead.