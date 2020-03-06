First coronavirus case confirmed in Peru

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first novel coronavirus case has been confirmed in Peru, the country’s President Martin Vizcarra said on Friday.

"I must inform you that the first COVID-19 infection case [the novel coronavirus associated disease — TASS] was reported this night. The patent is a 25-year old man," he said in a televised address.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 11 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.

Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 90 other countries and territories, including Russia.