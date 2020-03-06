First coronavirus case confirmed in Peru

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first novel coronavirus case has been confirmed in Peru, the country’s President Martin Vizcarra said on Friday.
"I must inform you that the first COVID-19 infection case [the novel coronavirus associated disease — TASS] was reported this night. The patent is a 25-year old man," he said in a televised address.
A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 11 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.
Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 90 other countries and territories, including Russia.
According to the latest update, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in China has exceeded 80,500, with more than 3,000 people killed by this coronavirus. More than 53,500 have recovered. The number of coronavirus patients outside China nears 15,000. More than 267 have died.