Several Estonian veterans to attend WWII victory celebrations in Moscow

TALLINN, March 6. /TASS/. Several Estonian veterans of the Great Patriotic War will attend the celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Second World War (WWII) on May 9, 2020 in Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov said on Friday.
"Two veterans of the Great Patriotic War will come to Moscow with accompanying persons," he told the ERR portal. "Five more veterans will come to St. Petersburg in May."
The ambassador explained that such a trip could be quite difficult for the veterans whose average age comes up to 95 years. "However, we have already begun to implement these plans, Moscow and St. Petersburg are expecting them," Petrov noted.
The celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War will take place on May 9, 2020 in Moscow. Russia has sent invitations to US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as a number of European leaders. Leaders of India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgaria, and Serbia are among those who confirmed their attendance.