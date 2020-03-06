Several Estonian veterans to attend WWII victory celebrations in Moscow

TALLINN, March 6. /TASS/. Several Estonian veterans of the Great Patriotic War will attend the celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Second World War (WWII) on May 9, 2020 in Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov said on Friday.

"Two veterans of the Great Patriotic War will come to Moscow with accompanying persons," he told the ERR portal. "Five more veterans will come to St. Petersburg in May."