Zelensky expects Normandy Four meeting to be held in late April

KIEV, March 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is hopeful that the next Normandy Four meeting will take place in late April, as he himself said during a working visit to the country’s Poltava region on Friday.

"We are working to carry out another [detainee] exchange before the end of March," he said while talking to local residents. "We are also working to make sure that we hold the next meeting in late April. I think it will happen. We are seriously working on it," Zelensky added.

The previous Normandy Four summit, which took place in Paris on December 9, involved French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The four leaders reaffirmed their commitment to securing a full-fledged ceasefire in Donbass. They also voiced support for a plan to carry out the disengagement of forces in three more areas in Donbass, conduct an all-for-all prisoner exchange and launch the development of laws providing special status to Donbass in accordance with the Steinmeier Formula.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that other members of the Normandy Four group had not taken any steps to encourage Kiev to implement the Paris summit’s decisions. He added that in Moscow’s view, there was no use in holding such summits for no reason.