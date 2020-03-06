First case of novel coronavirus documented in the Vatican

The discovery was made on March 5, Bruni stated, adding that outpatient services in Vatican clinics have been suspended to sanitize the facilities. The Vatican has already informed the Italian health authorities about the documented case of the virus, the spokesman noted.

VATICAN CITY, March 6. /TASS/. The first case of novel coronavirus has been documented in the Vatican, Holy See Spokesman Matteo Bruni informed on Friday.

Vatican officials do not disclose the identity of the patient. Every day, up to 2,000 people come to the small sovereign state surrounded by Rome. About 500 people permanently reside in the Vatican, including Pope Francis and former Pope Benedict XVI, who abdicated in 2013.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,858 coronavirus cases have been documented in Italy, with 148 people succumbing to the disease.

Earlier, the 83-year old Pope Francis cancelled several events due to him feeling "slightly unwell," the Vatican informed. These reports caused media speculation in the light of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The MCM News portal claimed that several people from the Pope’s inner circle might have contracted coronavirus, which led to quarantine measures being introduced in the Vatican. The Vatican press service dismissed these reports as false.

So far, no special measures have been introduced in the Vatican to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Visitors were recommended to maintain a distance of at least one meter between one another in the St. Peter's Square. Entry to the Vatican Museums remains open.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, about 80,500 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has exceeded 3,000, while about 53,500 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 80 countries, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to WHO, the number of people infected with COVID-19 outside of China is nearing 15,000, with 267 people dead.