First case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Bhutan — media

Tshering said that the novel coronavirus was confirmed in a 76-year-old American tourist who arrived in Bhutan on Monday from India.

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Bhutan, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday citing Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

Xinhua said that schools and other facilities in areas visited by the infected person will be closed for three weeks.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea and Italy.

In China, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus exceeded 80,500, while the death toll surpassed 3,000, and over 53,500 people recovered and left hospitals. Outside of China, 267 people died from the new coronaivurs, and the number of confirmed cases nears 15,000.