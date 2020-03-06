WHO registers 2,241 new cases of novel coronavirus in past day

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered 2,241 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the world in the past day, with 143 of those cases in China, according to the informational bulletin released on Friday.

The WHO said that 95,333 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally, with 80,565 of those in China and 14,768 cases in other countries. A total of 3,015 people died from the new coronavirus in China (31 in pas day) and another 267 people — outside of China (53 in past day).

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.