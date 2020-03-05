Coronavirus still can be contained, UN makes every effort for this, says Secretary General

"The World Health Organization (WHO) has been extremely active since the beginning [of the virus outbreak]. It has been cooperating with governments of countries, in particular with China but it is moving on to several other countries too. It is still possible to contain the coronavirus, to avoid epidemic but it requires a very strong commitment of each and government international solidarity," Gutteres said.

UN, March 5. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic can still be averted but this requires coordinated work of all governments, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in an exclusive interview with Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General of TASS news agency.

"At the same time we have been trying to make people understand that it is not good to stigmatize. We need to respect each other that the human rights of the people impacted [by the disease] need also to be respected," he stressed.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as an international emergency.

To date, this new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in 70 countries, including Russia. Currently, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has remained at 80,000 with more than 3000 deaths reported. According to WHO, outside China, the number of cases exceeded 12,700, more than 210 people died.