UN secretary general commends Putin’s initiative on holding UNSC summit

UNITED NATIONS, March 5. /TASS/. The talks between Russian, US, Chinese, French and UK leaders are necessary to overcome the differences within the UN Security Council on many issues, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with TASS Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"Very recently, President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin made the suggestion of a summit of the five permanent members [of the UN Security Council]," he reminded. "And I think it is very important that the permanent members of the Security Council assume together a larger responsibility in relation to the main objective of the UN - peace and security."

"And so, I am a true believer that the engagement of the Russian Federation is extremely important in order for the UN to be able to deliver, and I strongly encourage the Russian Federation to be a committed country in relation to peace, in relation to security, in relation to development, sustainable and inclusive development, the fight against climate change, the promotion of human rights - all the aspects related to the work of the organization," he said.

"The relationship between the biggest powers, and the biggest powers today in the world are the United States, Russian Federation and China, <…> has been very dysfunctional recently," Guterres noted. "And we see in the Security Council the impact of that, the Security Council is sometimes paralyzed on different areas because the three are not able to come together. So [we must do] whatever can be done to have a meaningful dialogue among the leaders of these and, of course, other permanent members, the UK and France."

On January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested holding a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the US, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs. The Russian leader suggested "holding a meeting of the heads of state from the permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain - in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient." He noted that holding such a meeting would be symbolic in 2020, the year of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations.

China and France have expressed support for the initiative. On March 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that US President Donald Trump had confirmed his participation in the summit. In response to a question by TASS at a press briefing held in the White House, Trump said that the summit might be held in New York to discuss the issues of arms control. Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichev told reporters earlier that such a meeting might be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York in September, however, no agreements have been reached yet.