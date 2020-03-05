China begins animal testing of six types of vaccines against coronavirus, says expert

BEIJING, March 5. /TASS/. Chinese researches have begun animal testing of six types of vaccines against novel coronavirus, head of the Institute of Laboratory Animal Science of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Qin Chuan informed.

"Currently, the Institute of Laboratory Animal Science is conducting animal testing of six vaccines," the expert is quoted by the Xina portal.

"These are the six vaccines that have been developed in our country the fastest. As far as I am aware, only our institute in cooperation with the expert group on combating the coronavirus of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has the two experimental types of animals approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology for such tests - transgenic mice and monkeys," Qin Chuan explained.