Ukrainian resident of Wuhan says she has not been evacuated despite Zelensky’s promise

"On March 1, they officially introduced a ban on transporting animals from China to Ukraine," Zinchenko wrote. "Two weeks after the president called me and promised to help take me and my dog back to Ukraine, Ukraine introduces the ban. The reason is a case in Hong Kong where a dog is suspected of having contracted coronavirus. For some reason, only Ukraine has introduced this ban."

Zinchenko refused evacuation in February, as she was not allowed to take her dog with her. She fears that she will not be able to return home before the end of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ukrainian national said. Earlier, Ukraine introduced a ban on transporting animals from China to the country.

KIEV, March 5. /TASS/. Anastasia Zinchenko, a Ukrainian national residing in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where an outbreak of novel coronavirus has been reported, says that she still has not been evacuated to Ukraine despite President Vladimir Zelensky’s promise made two weeks ago, she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Anastasia informs that no one has contacted her for a week. "There is no information about evacuation and about what we should do next. <…> Once again, Ukraine has stalled the evacuation for so long that new problems arose," the woman complained, adding that she could have already been home if Ukrainian officials had fulfilled their promise to evacuate her before the ban on importing animals from China was introduced.

The young woman added that despite all the problems, she would not leave her dog, as she is responsible for the animal. Her family and every pet owner share her stance, she noted.

On February 20, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called Anastasia Zinchenko, promising to find a way to get her home. On February 25, Ukrainian Health Minister Zoryana Skaletskaya informed that Ukrainian officials do not plan to evacuate any more citizens from China’s Wuhan. She noted that Ukrainian diplomats are trying to find countries that plan to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and ask them to take the remaining Ukrainian citizens from the city with them.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, about 80,400 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has exceeded 3,000, while about 52,000 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 70 countries, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to WHO, the number of people infected with COVID-19 outside of China is nearing 12,700, with over 210 people dead.