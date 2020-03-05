Wuhan resident dies five days after being discharged from hospital

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. A resident of China’s Wuhan who recovered from novel coronavirus has died five days after being discharged from hospital. His death certificate names the novel coronavirus as the cause of death, the South China Morning Post daily informed on Thursday.

On February 12, the 36-year-old man was taken to a hospital ward for patients with mild symptoms. After a two-week treatment course, he was discharged from hospital and ordered to remain quarantined for 14 days. According to his wife, the man felt unwell two days after returning home. On March 2, he was admitted to the hospital once again, where he passed away. His death certificate states that the patient had died due to lung failure and respiratory intussusception caused by the novel coronavirus.

On March 4, a hospital in Wuhan informed that some of the discharged patients had been hospitalized for a second time after exhibiting symptoms of the disease. The hospital stated that all patients would undergo tests to detect coronavirus antibodies before leaving the medical facilities.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, about 80,400 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has exceeded 3,000, while about 52,000 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 70 countries, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to WHO, the number of people infected with COVID-19 outside of China is nearing 12,700, with over 210 people dead.