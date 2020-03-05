Czech president says anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective

PRAGUE, March 5. /TASS/. Czech President Milos Zeman has spoken in favor of removing anti-Russian sanctions in an interview with the Slovak newspaper Pravda published on Thursday.

"I have always opposed not only anti-Russian sanctions, but also any sanctions [in general], because I consider them ineffective," he noted.

He also drew a parallel with economic sanctions against Cuba. "The sanctions against tiny Cuba have been in effect for 50 years. Nothing has changed, and the regime created by Castro [still] exists. If tourists and businesspeople, politicians and students visited Cuba, the situation in that country could be totally different now," he said.

According to Zeman, sanctions, to a large extent, affect those who impose them. They run counter to social, political and economic progress, he emphasized.