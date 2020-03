First hearing on murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov begins in Ankara

ANKARA, March 5. /TASS/. The Ankara prosecutor’s office has demanded life prison terms for the eight defendants accused of complicity in the killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

The prosecutor demanded five suspects be sentenced for life on two counts and another three, on one count.