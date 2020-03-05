Four injured as high-speed train derails in France — media

PARIS, March 5. /TASS/. A high-speed TGV train en route from the French city of Strasbourg to Paris derailed on Thursdfay morning, the France Info radio station reported, citing the French National Railway Company SNCF.

The incident occurred 30 kilometers north of Strasbourg. According to the radio station and the BFM TV channel, four people, including the train’s driver, have suffered injuries. The engine and several cars are reported to have derailed.

TGV trains, which run on special high-speed tracks, are capable of reaching the speed of over 300 kilometers per hour.