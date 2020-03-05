Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 3,012, says health authority

BEIJING, March 5. /TASS/. The death toll from the novel coronavirus in China has reached 3,012 people, while over 52,000 coronavirus patients have recovered, China's National Health Commission reported on Thursday, saying the number of coronavirus cases in the country has exceeded 80,400 since the outbreak.

On Wednesday, the agency reported about more than 80,200 cases, 2,981 deaths and more than 49,800 recoveries. The number of daily reported new coronavirus cases has grown by 20 to 139, and number of deaths has declined by seven in the past day, to make up 31. As many as 2,189 people have been discharged from clinics after being cured.

According to updated reports, the official death rate across the country is 3,74% instead of 3,71% a day earlier.

Central Hubei province accounts for the biggest number of coronavirus cases - 67,400 people. More than 2,900 have died and about 40,400 patients have recovered. Then goes the southern Guangdong province with 1,300 coronavirus reported. Henan (central China) and Zhejiang (eastern China) have reported 1,200 cases each. No new cases have been reported in most of the mainland China’s 31 regions over the past 24 hours.

In Beijing, 418 people have contracted the virus, of whom 297 patients have recovered and eight patients died. In Heilongjiang province bordering on Russia, 13 people have died of the novel coronavirus and 379 of 481 infected people have recovered.

Under the updated official data, medics are monitoring the health of over 32,800 people who had a close contact with the infected. As many as 522 patients with suspected coronavirus have been quarantined. According to medics, more than 5,900 patients across the country are in grave condition.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of coronavirus cases outside China has reached almost 12,700, and over 210 people have died.