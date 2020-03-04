Trump believes his advice would have saved Bloomberg $1 bln

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump commented on the decision of ex-mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg to quit the presidential race, saying that he decided to support former Vice President Joseph Biden to save face.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg just "quit" the race for President. I could have told him a long ago that he didn’t have what it tales, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!" he wrote on Twitter

On Wednesday, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg wrote on Twitter that he would not seek Democratic Party nomination and would endorse Joe Biden.