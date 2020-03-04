Ukraine’s policy on Donbass will not change, says Zelensky

KIEV, March 4. /TASS/. Ukraine will not change its current policy on Donbass, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said addressing the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on Wednesday, advising the lawmakers to make a decision on the composition of the country’s new government.

"Our policy remains unchanged, our priorities remain the same: we are doing everything possible to stop the war in Donbass and to get our territories back," the Ukrainian leader noted.

He also reaffirmed Ukraine’s course for EU integration. "I would like to address our international partners separately… Our policy remains the same: EU integration and ascension to NATO, the end of the war in Donbass and the return of all our territories," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine would continue on its path of reforms in all spheres. "Ukraine’s course is not a mistake. Some mistakes were made during our movement within this course," the president admitted.