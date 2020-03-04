Ukraine’s parliament approves resignation of Prime Minister Goncharuk

The decision passed with a vote of 353 in favor, well beyond the 226 votes required.

Before the vote, in his address to the parliament President Vladimir Zelensky mentioned some achievements of Goncharuk’s cabinet, but also listed serious failures in its activity.

The president stated that the current government was the first lacking corruption.

"However, it cannot be enough not to steal," he said. Among the cabinet’s achievements, Zelensky listed lower inflation, the Ukrainian National Bank’s lower interest rate, the measures against shadow markets, the beginning of privatization and loans to small and medium businesses.

"But! The truth is that it is not enough for the Ukrainians," he said.

In particular, the president bashed the State Customs Service, recalling the ongoing industry slump. He mentioned the government’s failure in explaining utility bills, primarily for gas, to the population. Zelensky thanked the health minister for staying with the Ukrainians evacuated from China and placed in quarantine in Novi Sanzhary. Nevertheless, he said that the health ministry was not ready for the second stage of a healthcare reform starting on April 1.

After that, Zelensky said that on Tuesday Alexey Goncharuk had filed his resignation with Verkhovna Rada and asked the lawmakers to put it to voting.