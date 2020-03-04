US Democrats boosted Trump’s ratings by trying to create obstruction, says expert

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The US Democratic Party boosted President Trump’s popularity among voters by its efforts to discredit him, says Valery Garbuzov, Director of the Institute for the USA and Canadian Studies of Russian Academy of Sciences.

"Over these years [of presidency] Trump has become one of their own for the Republicans, despite many party members liked him through their teeth," he said. "The impeachment situation proves it. The President managed to use the power that exists in the Congress, his party members supported him, and he himself has become a fighter in the eyes of the Americans. Therefore, the Democrats, by the impeachment and the investigation and by other obstructions, have only boosted his rating ahead of the elections."

"The Democrats have provided such good service to Trump that he himself could have never organized. And he does actively use this situation," the expert noted.

According to Garbuzov, the Republicans, who have more or less consolidated position in favor of Trump, are more competitive than the Democrats, who face a serious divide.

"The Democratic party faces the elections in a state of a deep divide. The party consists of two factions that fight each other: the left Dems led by Bernie Sanders and the moderates, led by Joe Biden, who enjoys careful support of the party elite," the expert said.

He added that Sanders is considered a radical left, a socialist and a communist, which has traditionally been rejected by the US population.