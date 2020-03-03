Elysee Palace says no date set for Istanbul format meeting on Syria

PARIS, March 3. /TASS/. The date for a possible meeting of the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Turkey has not been defined yet, the Elysee Palace representative told TASS Tuesday.
"The date for such a meeting has not been defined yet," the Administration representative said.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc lawmaker, that such a meeting might take place Friday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on the other hand, stated that the meeting in Istanbul format had not been planned for March 6.
He suggested to wait for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart’s bilateral talks, scheduled for March 5.
The only four-side meeting on Syria, involving the four leaders, took place in Istanbul in October 2018.