Lavrov: Date and venue of UN Security Council summit may be determined soon

HELSINKI, March 3. /TASS/. Russia expects that the date and venue of the summit between UN Security Council permanent members will be determined in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As for the date and venue, these matters are being discussed currently. I hope that we will come to an agreement in the near future. Then we will announce it," he said.

On January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested holding a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the US, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs. The Russian leader suggested "holding a meeting of the heads of state from the permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain - in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient." He noted that holding such a meeting would be symbolic in 2020, the year of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations.

China, France and the UN leadership expressed support for the initiative.