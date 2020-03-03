Lavrov calls on parties to fulfill earlier agreements on Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia stands for implementing international agreements, including those on the settlement in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone and in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Regarding foreign policy and other issues, Russian basically stands for fulfilling the agreements," Lavrov said. "This concerns the crisis in eastern Ukraine and fully refers to the situation in Syria, namely in Idlib, where we and our Turkish colleagues agreed a year and a half ago on how to solve the problem of the Idlib de-escalation zone, in order to prevent terrorists' domination there."