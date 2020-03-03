Lavrov calls on parties to fulfill earlier agreements on Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia stands for implementing international agreements, including those on the settlement in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone and in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Tuesday.
"Regarding foreign policy and other issues, Russian basically stands for fulfilling the agreements," Lavrov said. "This concerns the crisis in eastern Ukraine and fully refers to the situation in Syria, namely in Idlib, where we and our Turkish colleagues agreed a year and a half ago on how to solve the problem of the Idlib de-escalation zone, in order to prevent terrorists' domination there."
Russia’s top diplomat voiced hope that the EU, which seeks to solve the issue of migration flows from Syria, "won’t forget about a major threat linked to the outburst of terrorism in the Middle East and in particular in the Idlib zone."
Tensions in Syria’s Idlib Governorate escalated overnight to February 28 after militants had launched a large-scale offensive, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Syrian government forces conducted strikes on their positions, which, as Ankara claims, killed 36 Turkish soldiers. In response, Turkey’s Air Force conducted strikes on the Syrian troops, later specifying that more than 200 targets had been hit.