Saudi Arabia confirms first novel coronavirus case

CAIRO, March 2. /TASS/. The first novel coronavirus case has been recorded in Saudi Arabia, the country’s Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

"Laboratory tests have confirmed the first novel coronavirus infection case," the ministry said, explaining that a Saudi citizen who arrived from Iran via Bahrain had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The patient has been quarantined in a medical institution where he is under medical supervision. All those the individual in question had been in contact with have been identified, the ministry said.